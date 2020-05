03:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 The Likud's proposal to Rabbi Rafi Peretz Read more Netanyahu reportedly proposed to Rabbi Peretz that he split Yamina and be appointed a Deputy Minister. Rabbi Peretz refused. ► ◄ Last Briefs