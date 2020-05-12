|
Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20
White House employees asked to wear masks in West Wing
White House officials working in the West Wing are being asked to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a memo distributed to staffers on Monday and quoted by The Hill.
Officials in the building are being asked to wear face coverings when they're not at their desks or able to maintain social distancing from others, a White House official confirmed to the website.
