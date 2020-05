00:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Firefighter lightly injured from firecracker in Bnei Brak A firefighter was lightly injured on Monday evening from a firecracker that was thrown at him in Bnei Brak. ► ◄ Last Briefs