Netanyahu to police: Disperse the large gatherings at Lag B'Omer bonfires

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday night with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, the Acting Police Commissioner, the head of the National Security Council, and other parties following the breach of the guidelines and lighting of bonfires that led to mass crowds in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

NSC head Meir Ben Shabat said in the conversation that this was a behavior that could lead to a new outbreak of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that he strongly condemns the breach of the rules and instructed that enforcement be immediately increased and the crowds dispersed.

