00:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 Iyar 18, 5780 , 12/05/20 HURRY! Free Prayers in Meron through Yad L'Achim on Lag B'Omer Read more Have your names submitted for tefillah in Meron on the holy day of Lag B’Omer. ► ◄ Last Briefs