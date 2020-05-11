|
Shaked to Erdan: I'm sure you'll take all the UN hypocrites to school
MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) congratulated Minister Gilad Erdan on his appointment as Israeli ambassador to the United States and the United Nations.
“Good luck Gilad. You are the right man in the right place and will represent Israel faithfully. I had the pleasure of working with you in the government and I am sure you will take all the UN hypocrites to school," Shaked said.
