22:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Hundreds violate directives in Meah Shearim N12 reported that hundreds of Meah Shearim residents violated Ministry of Health directives and gathered around bonfires in the Jerusalem neighborhood. Police forces are dispersing the crowds. ► ◄ Last Briefs