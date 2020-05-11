Lapid congratulates Erdan on new role

Chairman of Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid congratulated Likud MK Gilad Erdan on his appointment as Israel's ambassador to the US.

''Congratulations to my friend Gilad Erdan. The relationship between Israel and the United States and Israel's relationship with the American Jewish community are facing major...challenges. I am confident in Gilad's ability to deal with them and wish him every success in the [new] role," Lapid said.