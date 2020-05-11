'Reopen entire school system or don't do it at all'

Haim Bibas, Mayor of Modi'in and Head of the Federation of Local Authorities slammed the plan for reopening the school system.

"The new plan presented to us tonight crosses all boundaries and is detached from reality," he said. ''Some students will be coming in one day a week, while others will be attending twice. Either reopen the entire education system or don't do it at all. I ask all of you to apply all the pressure required so that all students and all parents can immediately to their regular routine."