Yamina: We weren't looking for respect, PM knew that all along

Sources in Yamina stated that contrary to media reports, the party is not looking for three ministerial portfolios in the new government.

"Contrary to Likud spins, Yamina has never asked for three portfolios since we're not looking for respect, but two positions with real influence in addition to impact in the Knesset and in terms of state lands, [removing] illegal infiltrators, and the legal field along with settlement of the Land," said a statement by the party.

Yamina added that "the prime minister is perfectly aware of that, but chose to deny Yamina a position of influence."