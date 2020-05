21:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Undercover soldiers arrest 12 Arabs who attacked police Undercover Border Police arrested 12 Arabs for shooting firecrackers, throwing stones, and assaulting police in East Jerusalem. The rioters have been taken in for police questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs