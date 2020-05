21:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Erdan: Primary concern was formation of gov't In an interiview with Channel 12, Israel's incoming ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said that his primary concern was the formation of a new government - not necessarily a senior ministerial portfolio. ► ◄ Last Briefs