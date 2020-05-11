Min. of Religious Services cites unnecessary use of police force

Minister of Religious Services, Yitzhak Vaknin (Shas), arrived in Meron this evening which is being held this year in a reduced format due to the coronavirus crisis.

"There is no doubt that this is not what we are used to seeing here and not even the tip of the iceberg. Every year, half a million people congregate here and we preserve the tradition of Rashbi, with all the grief and pain," Vaknin told Arutz Sheva.

He strongly criticized police conduct. "There are between 40 and 50 cops per person here. I don't think this type of police force is necessary. Unfortunately, those who were allowed to attend also faced unnecessary bureaucracy."