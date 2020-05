20:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Israel Railways to return Sunday Israel Railways will resume service starting Sunday. Passengers will be required to maintain social distancing rules, wear protective face masks, and abstain from traveling if they discover signs of sickness. ► ◄ Last Briefs