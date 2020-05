20:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Deri willing to sacrifice ministerial portfolio if Yamina joins gov't Chairman of Shas, Arye Deri, said he was willing to give up on demands for an additioinal ministerial portfolio if Yamina is handed three portfolios in return for joining the coalition. ► ◄ Last Briefs