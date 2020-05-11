Gilad Erdan appointed ambassador to UN

Minister of Public Security and Internal Affairs Gilad Erdan has accepted Netanyahu's appointment to the position of Israel's ambassador to the UN.

"I am proud and excited [to lead the] fight [to represent the State of Israel] in the international arena and to defend it in the coming years," he said.

Netanyahu thanked Erdan for accepting the role and said he looked forward to continued cooperation in important tasks leading the State of Israel. Erdan will continue serving as minister until his appointment begins.