4-10 graders to return to school next week

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have agreed on a plan for grades 4-10 to return to school in the coming week.

According to reports, middle schoolers will attend classes in groups of 20 per class, and will be required to wear protective masks as opposed to elementary school students who will not be required to wear masks.

According to the outline, 7-10 graders will attend two days of school a week, while 4-6 graders will attend Fridays or alternative afternoon study periods.