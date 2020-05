19:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Anticipating the enemy: IDF 'SHILUACH' Division inaugurated Read more New Division coordinates multi-branch systems, develops innovative military methods, designs power structure continuously and long-term. ► ◄ Last Briefs