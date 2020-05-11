19:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20

52-year-old Israeli passes away of coronavirus

A 52-year-old coronavirus patient passed away in the secluded ward of the Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center in Jerusalem a short time ago.

The woman had been diagnosed with multiple background illnesses and placed on ventilator at the respiratory intensive care unit. She was first hospitalized about a month ago.

The woman's family was able to be present at her bedside at the time of her passing.

Last Briefs