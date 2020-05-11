|
19:12
Reported
Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20
52-year-old Israeli passes away of coronavirus
A 52-year-old coronavirus patient passed away in the secluded ward of the Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center in Jerusalem a short time ago.
The woman had been diagnosed with multiple background illnesses and placed on ventilator at the respiratory intensive care unit. She was first hospitalized about a month ago.
The woman's family was able to be present at her bedside at the time of her passing.
