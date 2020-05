19:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Rivlin meets Druze, Circassian leaders Read more President Rivlin meets with Druze and Circassian leaders in light of their protest against delays in government funds to their communities. ► ◄ Last Briefs