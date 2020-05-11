|
19:00
Reported
News BriefsIyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20
Kiryat Yearim: No more sick
The mayor of Kiryat Yearim reported that there were no more coronavirus patients left in the city, and that those who had been diagnosed with the virus had recovered.
At the height of the pandemic, 38 residents were diagnosed with CV-19 and over 2,000 placed in home isolation.
At that point, the mayor decided to close down local synagogues and grocery stores, and distribute food to thousands of households.
Last Briefs