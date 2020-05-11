Supreme Court rejects appeal to ban Lag B'Omer festivities in Meron

The Supreme Court rejected a petition by haredi women who demanded to have an interim injunction issued preventing men from attending Lag B'Omer festivities in Meron.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the mass event in Maron was reduced this year and only 150 people will be allowed to attend.

According to a Channel 12 report, petitioners claimed that only one woman was included in the list of participants despite recommendation that women constitute at least a quarter of attendees.

The Court decision reads: "The allegations raised in the petition cause great inconvenience, but there is no escape from rejecting it."