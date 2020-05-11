Father of murdered girl: 'Punishment not enough'

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, father of Rina Shnerb (H"YD) who was murdered in a terror attack near Dolev, reacted in an interview to Kan News to the demolition of the home of one of the terrorists involved in her murder.

"It's a good feeling to have justice done to the criminals. These terrorists have to get their punishment. It's not enough [though]. There's another trial going on and there's a lot more to be done," he said.