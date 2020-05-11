Gov't approves continued social security benefits

The government has approved emergency regulations allowing a shortened period for receiving six-month unemployment benefits for individuals who filed for unemployment benefits before the end of April.

In addition, it was decided to extend the period of unemployment benefits eligibility for individuals whose eligibility comes to an end prior to that date until the end of May. Due to the extent of burden on Social Security, it was decided that that the department would be allowed to pay a down payment of up to NIS 8000 for April for individuals whose information they have not yet examined.