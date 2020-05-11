Gantz: We will protect world Jewry from all threats

Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz made a special speech at the Knesset to mark Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

"We will protect Jews from any external threat, everywhere, and in any form. We will work intensely against those who seek to destroy us, sometimes quietly, and sometimes, if necessary, with resounding military force."

"And we will never forget our supreme commitment to doing good for the betterment of a world," said Gantz.