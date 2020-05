16:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Jewish Agency expecting significant drop-off in donations Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog attended a special meeting of the Finance Committee today. Herzog said, "NIS 30 million, which we provided in aid money to new immigrants have almost dried up. We are anticipating a dramatic reduction in donations from Diaspora Jewry." ► ◄ Last Briefs