Hotovely being considered for UN ambassador role

Likud MK Tzipi Hotovely was interviewed today on the Knesset channel, and addressed her role in the new government.

Hotovely said that "if Gilad Erdan decides that he is not interested in the position of UN ambassador, I would definitely be [interested] in the role."

Hotovely, who is currently serving as Diaspora Minister, said she would prefer a ministerial post: "The main thing I would like to do is serve as a minister in the sovereignty government."