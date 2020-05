15:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Up to 2,000 French Jews may have died of coronavirus Read more 'In our busiest two weeks, we sent 80 coffins to Israel,' local ZAKA chief says. ► ◄ Last Briefs