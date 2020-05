15:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Supreme Court turns down appeal to allow gatherings in Meron Israel's Supreme Court threw out an appeal to allow worshippers to gather in Meron for condensed Lag B'Omer celebrations. ► ◄ Last Briefs