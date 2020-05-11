Likud source: Bennett gave in to pressure from within

A Likud official claimed that internal struggles within the Yamina party have prevented it from joining the coalition government.

"It is unfortunate that due to an internal struggle for ministerial posts, Yamina is willing to join the leftist opposition with Yair Lapid and Joint List MK Hiba Yizbak. Prime Minister Netanyahu is making a historic move of applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and, instead of taking part in it, Bennett surrenders to an internal political struggle, is willing to relinquish religious Zionism's role in the Knesset, and turns away from leadership."