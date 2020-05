13:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Number of calls to emergency Social Welfare Min. line increases 5-fold The average number of calls per day to call center 118, the Ministry of Social Welfare's emergency line, has increased 5-fold compared to the period before the Corona crisis, and it now stands at 90 calls a day. ► ◄ Last Briefs