News BriefsIyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20
Prof. Itamar Grotto: Signs are optimistic in the meantime
Prof. Itamar Grotto, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, told Kan that Israel will return to full routine "only when we move to a situation in which there is not new morbidity. Meanwhile, the signs are very optimistic. "
"We ask every branch that wants to return to activity to come to us with a proposal [...] and then, depending on the morbidity situation, we will set the schedules."
