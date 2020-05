12:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Rare coin from Bar-Kokhba revolt unearthed near Temple Mount Read more 'Year 2 of the Freedom of Israel'. Archeologists unearth coin dating back to Bar Kochba revolt which reads "Return to Israel", "Jerusalem". ► ◄ Last Briefs