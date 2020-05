11:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 4 family members escape from fire that broke out at their Haifa apt. Four family members fled a fire that broke out in their Haifa apartment. Firefighters arriving at the scene subdued the fire. ► ◄ Last Briefs