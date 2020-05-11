MK Gafni calls on MKs, ministers, not to visit Meron on Lag B'Omer

Degel Hatorah Chairman MK Moshe Gafni called on Knesset members and ministers to serve as an example to the masses of Israel, and not to arrive at Mount Meron.

"At this difficult time, which does not allow the masses of Israel to go up to Mount Meron on Lag B'Omer due to the fear of mass infection with coronavirus, there are Knesset members and ministers who intend to arrive together with their aides.

"I call on them to serve as an example for the entire public and to refrain from ascending on this Lag B'Omer to the tomb of the holy Tanna Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron."