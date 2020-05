11:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Bishops: The Catholic Church aided Nazis and helped them escape Read more The German Conference of Catholic Bishops has now admitted Church complicity in Nazism. Why did they wait 75 years? And Pius XII? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs