11:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Palestinian Authority paves over Hasmoean fortress Read more After declaring ancient Hasmonean fortress a 'Palestinian Heritage Site', PA paves over the fortress, destroying remains of wall, cisterns.