Bennett on home demolition: Jewish blood is not up for grabs

DM Bennett addressed the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb.

"Tonight we settled accounts with the abominable terrorist who took part in the murder of dear Rina Shnerb.

House demolitions are an important tool in deterring terrorists."

"Anyone whose hands are planning a terror attack should see and think twice. We will continue to charge a heavy price to anyone who raises a hand against an Israeli citizen. Whoever hurts us will himself be hurt by us in return. Jewish blood is not up for grabs."