09:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20 Watch: IDF demolishes home of Rina's murderer IDF publishes footage of demolition of home of terrorist who carried out attack in which Rina Shnerb was murdered. Palestinian Arabs riot during the operation. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs