Judea and Samaria heads call on Yamina to join coalition

Judea and Samaria local council heads of Efrat, Karnei Shomron, Givat Ze'ev, Elkana, and Ariel called on Yamina to join the coalition.

"Yamina stood by Prime Minister Netanyahu during and after the elections, it also called on him to establish the government. All this from a national perspective and the understanding that political and diplomatic ability enable an auspicious time for Israeli law to be applied to Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

"Given this opportunity, which is a [crucial aspect] of the country's building, against the background of the Corona crisis and the social challenges, it is right for it to find the way to join and be part of a good and historic government for Israel," they said.