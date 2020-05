Singers Yishai Ribo and Aharon Razel will perform tonight at the Western Wall Square in honor of Lag B'Omer.

The evening will be led by Yedidya and Sivan Rahav Meir and will be attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Rabbi Yitzhak Neriah, head of the Torah Yeshivat Betzion and chair of Keren Ehad.

The "Live B'Omer" event will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva.