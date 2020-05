Members of the Blue and White party are criticizing in closed talks a plan by chairman Benny Gantz to appoint MK Omer Yankelevitch as a minister in the unity government.

MK Miki Haimovich, who was placed in higher spot on the Blue and White slate and is considered a rising star, is unlikely to receive a ministerial role while Yankelevitch, who is considered close to Gantz, will receive such a role.