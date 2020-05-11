IDF confirms: Home of Rina Shnerb's murderer demolished

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that IDF fighters destroyed the home of terrorist Qassem Shibli in the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar. The terrorist, together with other members of a squad, carried out the attack at the Dani spring, near Dolev, in which Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother were injured.

The demolition was carried out after petitions filed by the terrorist's family were rejected by the Supreme Court.