Democratic senators back down from threat to Israel

A group of Democratic Senators have backed down from a threat to end bipartisan support for Israel if it goes through with a move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, Jewish Insider reported on Sunday.

Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) are now pushing a revised, watered-down letter to Senate offices after circulating an initial draft which warned that sovereignty would end the bipartisan support.