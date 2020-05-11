|
News BriefsIyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20
ADL condemns New York Times article on Israel
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Sunday condemned the New York Times following its article about the Israeli Defense Ministry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet promoting the article, the newspaper wrote, "The Israeli Defense Ministry’s research-and-development arm is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up. Now it is turning to saving lives".
