Iyar 17, 5780 , 11/05/20
Macron: Britain won't force isolation on those coming from France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that Britain will not force those who come to the UK from France to enter home isolation. The comments came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised speech that in order to prevent infection from abroad, "it is time to impose a lockdown on people arriving in the country."
Macron added that such a step would be reciprocal and be imposed only after mutual consultation.
