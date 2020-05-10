'Bombshell' report alleges China's complicity in COVID-19 spread

The Daily Mail reported that newly-published testimony alleges Chinese complicity in the global coronavirus crisis. According to the dossier published in the German Der Spiegel, "On January 21, China's leader Xi Jinping asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to hold back information about a human-to-human transmission and to delay a pandemic warning."

The World Health Organization (WHO) denied allegations of wrongdoing, stating that Ghebreyesus had "never spoken by phone."