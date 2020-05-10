NIS 6m for Israeli airlines who repatriated citizens during crisis

The government has authorized the transfer of NIS 6 million to Israeli airline companies who were recruited by the government at the start of the coronavirus epidemic to rescue Israeli citizens stranded in all parts of the world and bring them home. The airline companies also arranged flights for South Korean tourists in Israel enabling them to return to their homes.

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) stated: "Protecting Israeli aviation companies is a national priority. Immediately at the start of the pandemic, Israeli airlines were recruited to rescue stranded citizens, and as we promised would happen, the government has authorized the funding for these flights. I view this repatriation of Israeli citizens as a Zionist imperative."