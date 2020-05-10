Returning citizens now allowed to self-isolate at home

The government has relaxed its regulations on Israeli citizens returning from abroad, permitting them to enter quarantine in their own homes.

Previously, returning citizens were checked for coronavirus symptoms at the airport upon arrival, and then transferred to a "Corona hotel" - one type for those confirmed with the virus, another for those in quarantine pending the results of their tests.

Returning citizens are still required to self-isolate for 14 days, as it can take this long for symptoms to show.