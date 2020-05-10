Study shows Covid-19 remaining on face masks for up to 7 days

Coronavirus particles can survive on the outer layer of surgical face masks for up to seven days, according to a study by researchers from the University of Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post reports that the study showed that Covid-19 can adhere to stainless steel and plastic surfaces for up to four days, but that just a "splash of disinfectant" obliterates it.

Malik Peiris, one of the researchers conducting the study, noted that, "This is exactly why it is very important if you are wearing a surgical mask you don’t touch the outside of the mask ... You can contaminate your hands and if you touch your eyes you could be transferring the virus to your eyes," he warned.